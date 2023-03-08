Senate committee holds hearing on worldwide threats U.S. intelligence leaders are describing the Chinese Communist Party as a major threat to national security. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told lawmakers at a Senate hearing Wednesday that Chinese President Xi Jinping is consolidating power in his country. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis discussed the hearing on "Red and Blue." Then, CBS News Capitol Hill producer Rebecca Kaplan reported on the response from lawmakers to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection footage released by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.