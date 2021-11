Senate co-chairs of Free Belarus Caucus on current migrant crisis Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, remain in limbo in Belarus. The European Union and U.S. accuse Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of luring migrants to his country as a passageway to seek asylum in the EU and creating a crisis. The co-chairs of the Senate's Free Belarus Caucus, senators Jeanne Shaheen and Roger Wicker, join CBSN to discuss the crisis and other political matters.