Live

Watch CBSN Live

Senate approves temporary lift of debt ceiling

The U.S. Senate averted a crisis by voting to temporarily raise the nation's debt ceiling. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN with a closer look at the short term solution.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.