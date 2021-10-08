Facebook Whistleblower
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
How Conspiracy Theories "Infiltrated" The Wellness Community
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
ISIS-K is working to undermine, even infiltrate the Taliban regime
U.S. nuclear sub hit unknown "object" in South China Sea
Nobel Peace Prize goes to journalists from Philippines and Russia
California bans secret condom removal during sex
Senate approves short-term debt ceiling extension
Deepfake technology is on the rise
Job creation slowed in September, with just 194,000 jobs added
Tesla moving headquarters to Austin from San Francisco Bay Area
Investigators probe how 13-inch crack formed in California pipeline
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Senate approves temporary lift of debt ceiling
The U.S. Senate averted a crisis by voting to temporarily raise the nation's debt ceiling. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined CBSN with a closer look at the short term solution.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On