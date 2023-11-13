Sen. Tim Scott drops out of presidential race in decision that shocks staff Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina announced Sunday he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. Scott announced the unexpected decision, just two months shy of the Iowa caucuses, on Fox News' "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy." His departure from the GOP race followed the abrupt cancellation of all his campaign stops in Iowa this weekend after he came down with the flu. CBS News political director Fin Gómez has more.