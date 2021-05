Sen. Tim Kaine on whether latest Trump developments approach obstruction of justice Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss former FBI Director James Comey's memo, which says Mr. Trump asked him to stop the FBI's investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Kaine also discusses why the combination of the memo with the president's firing of Comey is so close to obstruction of justice and why we need to hear from both Comey and Mr. Trump.