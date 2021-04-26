Sen. Kaine on Obamacare, Tillerson, energy after 2016 election Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's former running mate, is one of the Democrats taking part in this week's Trump Cabinet confirmation hearings. Kaine sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, considering Rex Tillerson's nomination for secretary of state. On Monday night, Kaine and other Democrats pushed Republicans not to repeal Obamacare without replacing it. Kaine joins "CBS This Morning" from Capitol Hill to discuss "fixing" the Affordable Care Act and the questions he has for Tillerson.