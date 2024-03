Sen. Tammy Duckworth says Alabama's new law protecting IVF "does not go far enough" Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois on Thursday told CBS News that the new law passed by the Alabama legislature designed to protect fertility clinics that provide in vitro fertilization services from liability "does not go far enough." In 2022, Duckworth introduced legislation that would create federal protections for IVF access nationwide. Janet Shamlian has more.