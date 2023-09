Sen. Robert Menendez and his wife plead not guilty to bribery, fraud Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey and his wife, Nadine Menendez, appeared in a federal courtroom Wednesday where they pleaded not guilty to federal charges that they used the senator's powerful position to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes. The senator was released on $100,000 bail, while his wife was released on $250,000 bail. Nikole Killion has the latest.