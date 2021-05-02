Sen. Rand Paul on why the health care bill is dividing the GOP Senate Republicans have delayed plans to vote on their health care bill with at least 12 GOP senators concerned about the legislation. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says the bill does not go far enough to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He met with President Trump Tuesday to discuss it. Paul joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss why the current bill won't bring down the premium costs, at what point he would be willing to work with Democrats, and what his own state would do if it had to pay for Medicaid.