Senator Mitch McConnell visits Kyiv as Ukrainian forces push Russian troops from Kharkiv Ukrainian officials say they've pushed Russian troops from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. This comes as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell led a congressional delegation on a surprise visit to Kyiv, where the group met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta gives an update from Kharkiv.