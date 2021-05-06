Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sen. McCain opposes GOP health care bill

President Trump attacked senators on the issue of health care after Sen. John McCain said he will vote no on the Graham-Cassidy bill. Boston Herald columnist and CBSN political contributor Michael Graham joins CBSN to discuss.
