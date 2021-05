Sen. Lankford on why he's "on board" with GOP tax bill Republicans could bring a tax reform plan to the Senate floor today, but at least nine GOP senators have expressed concern about the bill. Four Republicans say they're worried about adding to the country's $20 trillion debt -- and one of them is Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss backstops, how the bill would impact the middle class, and the North Korean nuclear threat.