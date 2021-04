Sen. Klobuchar on firing of acting AG Yates, travel ban backlash Senate Democrats have introduced a bill to overturn President Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one of the co-sponsors of the bill and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss the travel ban, the firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates and the confirmation process for the next Supreme Court nominee.