Sen. Joni Ernst says China is "intentionally poisoning" Americans amid fentanyl crisis Republican Sen. Joni Ernst accused China of "intentionally poisoning" Americans by not stopping the supply chain networks that produce fentanyl. "The Chinese are selling these precursor chemicals into Mexico. Then the Mexican cartels are working on making the fentanyl and distributing up into the United States," the Iowa senator told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge.