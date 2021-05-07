Sen. John Thune says "contours" of Senate tax bill follow House Senate Republicans are expected to unveil their tax reform bill Thursday with some key differences from the House plan. According to the New York Times, the Senate bill would create more than the four tax brackets proposed by the House, and it would also eliminate deductions for state and local taxes. South Dakota Sen. John Thune, chairman of the Senate Republican Conference and third ranking Republican in Senate, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the bill.