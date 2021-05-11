Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sen. Joe Manchin on "no brainer" bump stock ban, market response

President Trump will meet with Republican and Democratic members of Congress today to discuss potential gun control legislation. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who will attend the White House meeting, joins "CBS This Morning" from Capitol Hill to discuss gun legislation. Five years ago, Manchin co-sponsored a bill to expand background checks and strengthen the national background check database. The Senate rejected the measure twice.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.