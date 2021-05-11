Sen. Joe Manchin on "no brainer" bump stock ban, market response President Trump will meet with Republican and Democratic members of Congress today to discuss potential gun control legislation. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who will attend the White House meeting, joins "CBS This Morning" from Capitol Hill to discuss gun legislation. Five years ago, Manchin co-sponsored a bill to expand background checks and strengthen the national background check database. The Senate rejected the measure twice.