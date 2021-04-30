Live

Sen. Joe Manchin on looming government shutdown

With the deadline set for April 28th, Congress is racing against the clock to prevent a federal government shutdown. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia joined "Red & Blue" to discuss how the Senate plans to move forward.
