Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sen. Jeff Flake on wasteful government spending

The yearly "Pig Book" lays out U.S. government's unnecessary spending of taxpayer dollars. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake joins CBSN to discuss government spending and concerns about Trump as the potential Republican presidential nominee.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.