Sen. Jeff Flake on agreeing to meet Supreme Court nominee Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He is among a handful of Republicans who have agreed to meet President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland. Flake joins “CBS This Morning” from Capitol Hill to discuss his concerns about Garland's nomination and why he is hesitant to throw his support behind GOP front-runner Donald Trump.