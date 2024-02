Sen. James Lankford makes case for border bill, bipartisanship in floor speech Sen. James Lankford, the Oklahoma Republican who was among the three senators who negotiated the immigration deal, took to the Senate floor Wednesday to make a case for the deal and bipartisan legislation ahead of a key vote in the Senate. "You can do a partisan bill in the House," Lankford said, "but in the Senate, we have to look at each other across the aisle and then figure out a way to be able to solve this."