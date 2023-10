Sen. J.D. Vance says "when we send aid into Gaza, a lot of it goes into the wrong hands" Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio tells "Face that Nation" that he doesn't think the U.S. should provide aid to Palestinian citizens because "if you deliver a large amount of humanitarian assistance, who's it going to, the children of Gaza or to the Hamas fighters on the front lines? I fear it's going to go to Hamas."