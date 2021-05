Sen. Feinstein riles GOP after releasing Fusion GPS transcripts Republicans are furious with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein for revealing closed-door testimony from the Russia investigation. She released more than 300 pages of comments from Glenn Simpson, the head of Fusion GPS, to the Senate Judiciary Committee back in August. Simpson's firm created the now-infamous dossier on President Trump that contains unsubstantiated evidence of his ties with Russia. Paula Reid reports.