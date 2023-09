Sen. Dianne Feinstein remembered by Sen. Amy Klobuchar Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who shattered glass ceilings during her more than three decades in the U.S. Senate, has died at the age of 90. She was the longest-serving woman in the Senate, as well as the longest-serving senator from California. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, joined CBS News with her memories of Feinstein.