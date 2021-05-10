Sen. Cory Booker says DHS Secretary Nielsen "lied under oath" at Senate hearing Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, who serves on the Senate Judiciary and Foreign Relations Committees, joins "CBS This Morning" from Washington to discuss the heated questioning of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Tuesday where she denied hearing President Trump allegedly using a vulgarity to describe immigrants from some countries. Booker talks about why it's not about the profanity the president reportedly used but the damage done when people stand by and say nothing.