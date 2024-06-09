Sen. Chris Coons, Biden campaign co-chair, says Trump making immigration "a political issue" Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, who is a co-chair on President Biden's reelection campaign, accused former President Donald Trump of "making a political issue" of immigration after Trump's influence helped kill a Senate plan. "Former President Trump intervened to stop it because former President Trump actually wants a problem to solve through his election rather than a solution that a bipartisan group of senators stood behind," Coons said.