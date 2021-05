Sen. Bob Corker on tax reform, Trump discord President Trump meets with Republican senators on Capitol Hill Tuesday to discuss tax reform. Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker will be there. The Foreign Relations Committee chairman reportedly described the Senate's budget process as a "hoax" because it doesn't address real spending. It's not the first time he has spoken out. Sen. Corker joins "CBS This Morning" from Capitol Hill to discuss what's not being addressed in tax reform and whether he still has concerns about Mr. Trump's fitness for office.