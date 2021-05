Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Paul Manafort, Russia "truth hunt," Honest Ads Act Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of three congressional committees investigating Russian influence in the 2016 election. Klobuchar, who co-sponsored the Honest Ads Act that would require social media platforms to reveal who buys political ads, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how campaign finance laws need to be updated to keep up with the times.