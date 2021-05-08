Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sen. Al Franken accused of sexual assault

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, is the latest prominent American to be accused of sexual assault. It dates back more than a decade to when Franken was a comedian, and there is photographic evidence. Julianna Goldman reports.
