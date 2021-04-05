Live

Selfie stick stops Disney roller coaster

The California Screamin' roller coaster at Disney's California Adventure theme park was abruptly stopped after a rider tried to use a selfie stick. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers has more on the selfish selfie.
