Seeking to solve a pediatric cancer mystery Something very strange seems to be happening in Johnson County, Indiana: A lot of children getting sick with pediatric cancers. But when the rash of illnesses wasn't determined to be an official "cancer cluster," a small band of determined parents took matters into their own hands. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports on environmental contamination and how some advocates' tireless pursuit of answers may be changing the lives of children beyond the borders of one Indiana town.