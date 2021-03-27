Live

Watch CBSN Live

See the first website server in North America

One of the first website servers was developed at Stanford University in 1991. Archivists have kept the sites active showing a living history of the Internet. KPIX's John Ramos takes a look at web technology in its infancy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.