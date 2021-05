Secretary Blinken sends diplomat to Middle East as tensions escalate Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent the top official on Israeli-Palestinian affairs to the Middle East on Wednesday. It comes as both sides continue to ramp up violent rocket attacks against each other. Both Blinken and President Biden reiterated that Israel does have a right to defend itself. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest.