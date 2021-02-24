Live

Watch CBSN Live

Security officials blame federal agencies for poor intelligence in lead-up to Capitol riot

In a Senate hearing on Tuesday, the security officials who were in charge of protecting the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 attack blamed federal agencies for not properly sharing intelligence ahead of the riot. The testimony came during the first Congressional hearing into the deadly attack. Another hearing is scheduled for next week with officials from the Pentagon and the FBI set to testify. Nikole Killion reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue