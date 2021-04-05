Live

Security beefed up for July 4th weekend

Reports of a shooting at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. turned out to be a false alarm. But the intense response by law enforcement was an example of heightened concern about terrorist attacks. CBS News correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.
