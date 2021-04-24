Live

Watch CBSN Live

Securing the Thanksgiving Day parade

More than 3,000 uniformed officers will be on hand to protect the expected crowd of three million at New York City's Thanksgiving Day parade. Authorities will also deploy trucks filled with sand to block off some streets. Jericka Duncan reports.
