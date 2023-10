Secretary of State Antony Blinken says "we'll be prepared" if Iran escalates attacks Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells "Face the Nation" that the U.S. is "concerned at the possibility of Iranian proxies, escalating their attacks against our own personnel, our own people. We're taking every measure to make sure that we can defend them and if necessary, respond decisively. Not at all what we're looking for, not all we want, but we'll be prepared, if that's what they choose to do."