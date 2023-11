Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes unannounced visit to West Bank U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's unannounced visit to the West Bank is the first since the war in Gaza began. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas joined other Arab leaders in calling for an immediate ceasefire. Charlie D'Agata reports from Tel Aviv, Debora Patta from Ramallah and Marwan Al Ghoul from Gaza.