Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses concerns over releasing arms dealer in swap for Brittney Griner Basketball star Brittney Griner is heading back to the U.S. in a prisoner swap with Russia. In exchange for Griner, the U.S. released Viktor Bout, a convicted arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death." Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan about the decision. Brennan and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe join "Red and Blue" to discuss the reaction to the deal.