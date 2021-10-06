Secretary of State Anthony Blinken meets with French President Macron and holds economic development meetings in Paris Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is holding meetings with diplomats on global economic development during his trip to Paris, which ends Wednesday. On Tuesday he met with France's President Emmanuel Macron to try and salvage relations between the two countries following a submarine deal spat. CBS News "Face The Nation" moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan joins "CBSN AM" to discuss.