Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized Jan. 1 due to complications after surgery for prostate cancer in December, his doctors said in a statement released on Tuesday. The Pentagon is under scrutiny for failing to notify the White House, Congress and the public about Austin's condition for several days. Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder spoke to reporters about the growing controversy, and CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on the developments.