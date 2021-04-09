Live

Secret Service officers found asleep on the job

After Secret Service agents were found napping at their posts, the Department of Homeland Security is expected to issue an alert about the risks of overworking employees. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Kristine Johnson have more.
