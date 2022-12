Second gentleman Doug Emhoff decries "epidemic of hate" during White House event on antisemitism Second gentleman Doug Emhoff says there is an “epidemic of hate facing our country.” His remarks came during a roundtable discussing the recent rise of antisemitism across the United States. Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism for the U.S. State Department, joins CBS News to explain why hate directed at Jews is just the tip of the iceberg.