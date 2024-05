Sebastian Junger talks near-death experience in new book "In My Time of Dying" Non-fiction author Sebastian Junger left his mark on the genre in 1997 with "The Perfect Storm." He went on to become a war correspondent, and came close to death on the battlefield, but never had a near-death experience like he did just a few years ago. Now, that's the subject of his newest book, "In My Time of Dying." Jeff Glor has more.