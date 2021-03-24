Live

Watch CBSN Live

SeaWorld’s plans to rebound after controversy

Under pressure from all sides, including its own stockholders, SeaWorld has announced big changes to improve the lives of its top attraction: Orcas, also known as killer whales. John Blackstone reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.