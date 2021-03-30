Live

Seattle Seahawks apologize over MLK tweet

The Seattle Seahawks apologized after tweeting a Martin Luther King quote following their victory over the Packers Sunday. The team said they did not mean to compare football to the civil rights legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King.
