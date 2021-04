Seat belts could harm older drivers, study finds Seat belts are meant to protect us in car crashes, but for some drivers, they can be harmful. Drivers 85 years and older are nine times more likely per mile driven to be hurt in a crash. Chest injuries are most common and they're linked to the seat belt. Only on "CBS This Morning," Kris Van Cleave takes a look at how researchers are learning why one-sized seat belts don't fit all.