Search resumes for boy missing in deadly California floods A search entered its third day Wednesday for missing five-year-old Kyle Doan, who was swept away from his mother's arms by powerful flood waters near San Luis Obispo, California, on Monday. Most of California has received 600% of its normal rainfall in the past two weeks, according to the National Weather Service, as residents battle deadly flooding which has submerged homes and created sinkholes and landslides amid a series of powerful storms driven by atmospheric rivers. Carter Evans has the latest.