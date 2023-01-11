Watch CBS News

Search resumes for boy missing in deadly California floods

A search entered its third day Wednesday for missing five-year-old Kyle Doan, who was swept away from his mother's arms by powerful flood waters near San Luis Obispo, California, on Monday. Most of California has received 600% of its normal rainfall in the past two weeks, according to the National Weather Service, as residents battle deadly flooding which has submerged homes and created sinkholes and landslides amid a series of powerful storms driven by atmospheric rivers. Carter Evans has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.