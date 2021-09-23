Live

Watch CBSN Live

Search intensifies for Gabby Petito's missing fiancé

Authorities brought in dive teams to comb through a dense swamp preserve in Florida as they searched for Brian Laundrie. The remains of his fiancé, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, were recovered in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming earlier this week. CBS News' Jericka Duncan has more on the search efforts. Then, Alfredo Garcia, a former assistant state attorney in Florida and professor at St. Thomas University College of Law, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with his legal analysis of this case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.