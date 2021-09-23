Search intensifies for Gabby Petito's missing fiancé Authorities brought in dive teams to comb through a dense swamp preserve in Florida as they searched for Brian Laundrie. The remains of his fiancé, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, were recovered in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming earlier this week. CBS News' Jericka Duncan has more on the search efforts. Then, Alfredo Garcia, a former assistant state attorney in Florida and professor at St. Thomas University College of Law, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with his legal analysis of this case.