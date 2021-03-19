Live

Search for Malaysia flight reaches "critical juncture"

Malaysia's acting Transport and Defense Minister Hishammuddin Hussein says the search for the missing plane had reached a "critical juncture" and the search using an underwater drone could end in a week. Hishammuddin's comment, made at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, echoed Australian officials supervising the search for Flight 370 who said the search for the black box recorder based on "pings," possibly from the device, could be completed in five to seven days.
