Search continues for fiancé of Gabby Petito, the "person of interest" in her disappearance Investigators are searching for Brian Laundrie, who went missing after returning from a road trip without his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Police have called him a "person of interest" in the case. Taylor Wirtz from CBS Fort Myers affiliate WINK-TV spoke with Laura Podesta on "CBSN AM" about the manhunt.